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X22 Is Skull and Bones and is deceiving you! Headlines Say It All!+ Read info below
High Hopes
High Hopes
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190 views • August 24, 2022

OP Freedom


August 22, 2022


X22 Report is Skull & Bones


You can also turn the logo 90 degrees and you see the 3 in red as that is not a chart showing downward.


The X are the crossbones and the 22. 322 right there in front of your eyes. = Undeniable proof of skull and cross bones


He headlines also show a constant take down of deep state for over 2 years but constantly pushes the goal post. This is what a controlled opposition does.. The same as operation trust, leading its followers in a never ending dialog


Leading 582k anon followers as a controlled opposition


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1gvdlz-skull-and-bones-x22-is-deceiving-you.-headlines-say-it-all-read-info-below.html


Keywords
deep statecontrolled oppositionskull and bonescuriousprovocativelogoanonsx22operation trustcrossbones
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