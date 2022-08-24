X22 Is Skull and Bones and is deceiving you! Headlines Say It All!+ Read info below

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OP Freedom
August 22, 2022
X22 Report is Skull & Bones
You can also turn the logo 90 degrees and you see the 3 in red as that is not a chart showing downward.
The X are the crossbones and the 22. 322 right there in front of your eyes. = Undeniable proof of skull and cross bones
He headlines also show a constant take down of deep state for over 2 years but constantly pushes the goal post. This is what a controlled opposition does.. The same as operation trust, leading its followers in a never ending dialog
Leading 582k anon followers as a controlled opposition
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1gvdlz-skull-and-bones-x22-is-deceiving-you.-headlines-say-it-all-read-info-below.html