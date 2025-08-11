What is XMRV and why the controversy?

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Michael Gaeta: Judy, quick question

Judy Mikovits, PhD: yes

Michael Gaeta: With XMRV, chronic fatigue, myalgic encephalitis, if you could just explain this, this is one of your hundreds of papers that you published: "Detection of an Infectious Retrovirus" - If you could explain what XMRV is, that'd be great- "In Blood Cells of Patients With Chronic Fatigue.' And then if you could just explain this partial retraction of the same thing, no association. I mean, what was going on with this whole XMRV, chronic fatigue and myalgic encephalitis.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: because it's long covid. XMRV means, you know, listen to a TED talk from Joe DeRisi in 2005. That matters, it's in our first book Plague, which explains all of this.

Joe Derisi: We cloned the whole virus. First of all, automated prediction told us it was very similar to a mouse virus, but that doesn't tell us too much. So we actually cloned the whole thing.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Cloned it, it's not nature. They didn't discover it. They cloned it.

Joe Derisi: Its closest relative is, in fact, from mice. And so we would call this a xenotropic retrovirus, because it's, in fact, ...

Judy Mikovits, PhD: There you go! When that Science paper published, it went under review from May 6, 2009, to three reviewers, John Coffin, Jonathan Stoyee and they wrote in that same Science Journal, October 23 2009, so six months it went under review.

Oh, and they called everybody to the NIH from the Cancer Institute, not Fauci! Plausible deniability. They held a Simpsonwood meeting, July 22 2011. We showed them all. And John Coffin ran this meeting. He's the primary reviewer of the science paper. So you know anything about the reviewers? All three reviewers of this paper made the data go away. They headed the Institute of Medicine. So he wrote an accompanying commentary, that was a commentary in a journal. They lied to you in a scientific journal. Don't read the journals. They're fraud.





