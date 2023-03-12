Create New Account
Train Derailments, Blue Beam and More...
Thomas Smith
Published 17 hours ago |

Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot interviews author and explorer Brad Olsen on current world events. Topics include the train derailments; attacks on America's infrastructure; food plant fires; World War 3; the fake alien invasion; Project Paperclip; Project Blue Beam, and more...

See also: World War III - The War on Humanity
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2023



Keywords
sabotageglobalistsnew world orderworld war 3illuminatidioxinproject blue beamattack on americatrain derailments

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
