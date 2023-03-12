Train Derailments, Blue Beam and More...

Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot interviews author and explorer Brad Olsen on current world events. Topics include the train derailments; attacks on America's infrastructure; food plant fires; World War 3; the fake alien invasion; Project Paperclip; Project Blue Beam, and more...
See also: World War III - The War on Humanity
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2023
