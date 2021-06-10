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Satanist Pedophile Adrenochrome Hungry Joe Biden Grooming Children [16.08.2020]
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10 views • June 10, 2021
Note: And Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile.
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er en pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Cannibalism is very real, it’s one of Hollywood’s deepest and darkest secrets! [09.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ard1fElDERRY/
And there are much more documentation...
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=grooming+biden
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=grooming+biden&;t=hd&va=u&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?l=en&;q=grooming+biden&t=web
15. aug. 2020 - 52,742 views • Aug 16, 2020
Ron Gustaveson
48 subscribers
https://youtu.be/gL9doQ2KYAU
Den danske udenrigsminister Jeppe Kofod er en pædofil... Dokumenteret [13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Cannibalism is very real, it’s one of Hollywood’s deepest and darkest secrets! [09.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ard1fElDERRY/
And there are much more documentation...
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=grooming+biden
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=grooming+biden&;t=hd&va=u&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?l=en&;q=grooming+biden&t=web
15. aug. 2020 - 52,742 views • Aug 16, 2020
Ron Gustaveson
48 subscribers
https://youtu.be/gL9doQ2KYAU
Keywords
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