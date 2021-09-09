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The 5 Times I Almost Died | Live From The Lair
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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340 views • September 09, 2021
When you sign a contract with the US government that includes any and everything up to including your immortal soul, there are times when you almost cash that check.
#TerrencePopp #ArmyStrong #IAlmostDied

Brought to you by “Worthless: The Young Person’s Indispensable Guide to Choosing the Right Major”
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