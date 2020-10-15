Revelatorium Revelations Video Series- E7: Atlantis

Hello and welcome to We are in the Golden Age I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family.

its another great honor to welcome back Delstarr, the word smith of the Revelatorium Revelations, for a riveting lecture/discussion on a key conditions that still needs to be cleared in the present.

This episode of the Revelatorium Revelations Video Series will be on Atlantis. Gain knowledge and understandings about Noah and his wife, Atlantian culture and practices, the real reason for the pyramids, Sodom and Gamorrahh, Baal, Maldek, + vast amounts more.

Website links:

www.revelatorium.com

www.thedesignofcreation.com



www.radionicships.com [now live]

Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host is now available and you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;ref=nb_sb_noss, Its a lot easier to gain knowledge and understanding, when its in hand and if the internet goes out, you still have access to the teaching.

Full color copy is recommended.

So stay tuned for more, thanks for watching,

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For Light and Love with Will serving Creation, I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family,

Many Blessings and remember We are in the Golden Age

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weareinthegoldenage