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Joe Biden Punishes the National Guard For Turning Their Backs On Him (Go Sleep on the Cold Garage Floor!)
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1540 views • January 22, 2021
Word came out today that 5,000 National Guardsmen and Women were kicked out of sleeping in the Senate Hallway's and word has it that (unelected) President Joe Biden was the one that ordered the 5,000 troops to sleep on the cold garage floor. Now that is respect and a great way to UNITE the country Sleepy Joe. Well done!
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Related article:
https://populist.press/biden-kicked-5000-troops-out-of-the-senate-and-into-a-parking-garbage-they-are-pissed/?utm_source=browser&;utm_medium=push_notification&utm_campaign=vwo_notification_1610845667&vwo_powered=1
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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