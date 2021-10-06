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HOW THEY ARE GONG TO CONTROL WHAT YOU EAT BY 2022. THIS WILL SHOCK YOU. IT IS IN PLAY RIGHT NOW
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2658 views • October 06, 2021
And you can bet the Ponderosa they are going to do it. And it won't be long now. We need to start hanging these bastards that are doing this. Source: The Prophecy Club. You can watch the move Soylent Green Here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/244uCTngj2Uu/
If you like this video you may also like some of these. Something is alive in the vaccine!, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, vaccine exempted groups, zombie mice, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, Adverse reactions and more:
Never before seen: Blood Doctor reveals HORRIFIC FINDINGS after examining vials - HEADS UP!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1O8Mcr5v6oPl/
Post COVID-19 Injections: The Dead Don't Speak, but Those with Crippling Injuries Issue Warnings
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jb238XNX0ehs/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/244uCTngj2Uu/
If you like this video you may also like some of these. Something is alive in the vaccine!, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, vaccine exempted groups, zombie mice, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, Adverse reactions and more:
Never before seen: Blood Doctor reveals HORRIFIC FINDINGS after examining vials - HEADS UP!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1O8Mcr5v6oPl/
Post COVID-19 Injections: The Dead Don't Speak, but Those with Crippling Injuries Issue Warnings
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jb238XNX0ehs/
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