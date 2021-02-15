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Birth Right - Matthew 1:1-25
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0 view • February 15, 2021
So the author of this book knew how important it was to tell this story of Jesus. Tax collectors were on the low list as far as respect. Jesus was criticized for spending time with tax collectors and sinners. For Jesus to call and say Follow Me, shows us the grace that Jesus has towards the lost.
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