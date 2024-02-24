Melbourne Freedom Rally 24 February 2024 Victoria Market

Part 3 of four videos of this Saturday, this one covering the first collection of speeches at Queen Victoria Market (the rest in part 4). Towards the later speeches there was a heckler who continued to add his comments so listen out for him. There was also a woman who felt that our message about the specter of death over those who were jabbed was inappropriate and made her feelings loudly felt.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.