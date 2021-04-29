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Newsbreak 119: Peggy Hall, The Healthy American Founder and Constitution Law Professor Tim Canova Address Questions of Forced Vaccinations in Colleges & Schools, Informed Consent, & Human Rights
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40 views • April 29, 2021
Educative and informing conversation with Peggy Hall, The Healthy American and Professor Tim Canova of NOVA Southeastern University Florida on the subject of forced vaccinations, mandates, executive orders versus Informed Consent, adverse reactions, and individual human rights and liberties. Also discussed is the ongoing billion-GMO-Mosquito program in Florida where human and public health is being grossly endangered, while EPA and state officials permit the release of an untested genetically-engineering mosquito in vast numbers, sure to bring negative effects to the people of Florida if people do not step up and stop this plan.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Peggy Hall's site:
www.thehealthyamerican.org
Prof Tim Canova's email:
[email protected]
GMO FREE Florida:
https://gmofreeflorida.org/
** **
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FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Lbry, Odysee: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
LINKS FOR MORE:
Peggy Hall's site:
www.thehealthyamerican.org
Prof Tim Canova's email:
[email protected]
GMO FREE Florida:
https://gmofreeflorida.org/
** **
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
PLEASE SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL TO KEEP IT GOING:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Lbry, Odysee: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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