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Newsbreak 119: Peggy Hall, The Healthy American Founder and Constitution Law Professor Tim Canova Address Questions of Forced Vaccinations in Colleges & Schools, Informed Consent, & Human Rights
Ramola D Reports
Ramola D Reports
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40 views • April 29, 2021
Educative and informing conversation with Peggy Hall, The Healthy American and Professor Tim Canova of NOVA Southeastern University Florida on the subject of forced vaccinations, mandates, executive orders versus Informed Consent, adverse reactions, and individual human rights and liberties. Also discussed is the ongoing billion-GMO-Mosquito program in Florida where human and public health is being grossly endangered, while EPA and state officials permit the release of an untested genetically-engineering mosquito in vast numbers, sure to bring negative effects to the people of Florida if people do not step up and stop this plan.

LINKS FOR MORE:
Peggy Hall's site:
www.thehealthyamerican.org

Prof Tim Canova's email:
[email protected]

GMO FREE Florida:
https://gmofreeflorida.org/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy