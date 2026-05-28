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The Med Beds Are Real — Atlantis Tech, QFS & The End of Pharma
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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The tectonic plates of global power are shifting irreversibly. With the implementation of the SAGASARA Accord, the era of ultimate human freedom begins.


John Michael Chambers reports on the two parallel liberations unfolding right now. First: the Quantum Financial System — a hack‑proof, manipulation‑resistant infrastructure operating on military alliance satellites and powered by quantum computers. Every transaction monitored in real time. Every national currency 100% backed by physical gold or precious metals. Inflation and artificial scarcity? A thing of the past.


But this new financial architecture is only the catalyst for a far greater liberation. Parallel to the activation of the QFS is the release of 6,000 suppressed patents and secret technologies — discoveries in free energy, anti‑gravity, and quantum medicine that the deep state withheld for decades under the guise of "national security."


The most prominent harbinger of this technological turning point was signaled by the commander in chief himself. In a video posted on Truth Social, President Trump paved the way for the introduction of Med Beds — holographic and quantum biological healing pods based on formerly classified military technologies.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
sagasaraaccordqfsoperationalnowgoldbackedcurrenciesinflationobsoletesixthousandpatentsreleasefreeenergygateopenantigravitydeclassifiedquantummedicineunlockedtrumpmedbedsvideoholographichealingpodsmilitarytechciviliantwoliberationsparalleldeepstatesecretsendultimatefreedombeginstectonicshiftpower
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