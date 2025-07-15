RT News - July 15 2025 7AM GMT

July 15, 2025

rt.com





Guns for profit - President Donald Trump confirms the US will sell weapons to NATO as the Alliance chief lets the compliments flow over increased arms supplies for Kiev. While Emanuel Macron tells his citizens to spend more on NATO, his military display in Paris shows it's getting harder and harder to hold the line. Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov hold bilateral talks in Beijing, following a meeting with top diplomats attending the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation. Israeli forces admit a stray missile killed 10 civilians, including 6 children, at a humanitarian point in Gaza. Our correspondent reports from the scene on the impossible choices Palestinians face.





