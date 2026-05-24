(Russian) "Oreshnik" strikes one target three times📝

But there is practical benefit



Sunday morning began with reports of mass strikes on Kyiv and the region. One target in Bila Tserkva was engaged by the "Oreshnik".



Unlike strikes on Dnipro and Lviv, there is no longer a "wow effect" among the public: kinetic warheads are being used, there are no powerful explosions, and therefore — as most believe — the effect is zero.



During one of the previous strikes, we mistakenly assumed that one of the gas fields in Lviv Region was the target (in fact, an aircraft repair plant came under fire, here is one of the most detailed analyses).



📌 But the point is somewhat different: current "Oreshnik" strikes, while carrying more of a psychological effect (which, naturally, decreases with each use), are not the main issue.



Such applications are still test trials of a relatively new fire strike weapon, whose effectiveness is still being evaluated, and the system itself is being refined. And refinements require more time.



🖍But even kinetic warheads, when used against an aircraft repair plant where there is aviation equipment, can cause quite significant damage. Even if not as much as five "Iskanders" hitting one point.



❓Which exact target was hit in Bila Tserkva remains unclear. Drawing parallels with January, the target could have been the Bila Tserkva aircraft repair plant. But there are also plenty of UAV assembly shops in the Hayky area — Russian forces have repeatedly struck them.

Adding more from Rybar:

There are already two📝

another Oreshnik strike and other impacts in 404



Last night, strikes hit not only Kyiv, but other regions of so-called Ukraine as well. Drones and missiles visited Sumy, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk regions and the occupied part of Zaporizhia Region. Targets included energy infrastructure, transport hubs, military personnel locations, and an oil depot in Myrhorod.



At the same time, in the territory controlled by the enemy in the DNR, a second use of the Oreshnik system by Russian forces was recorded during this night. Video of the missile strike was captured by one of the cameras. Presumably, it struck the vicinity of the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk urban area, infrastructure and permanent structures that the AFU frequently use for organizing supply depots or command post locations.



To date, this is not only the first case of deploying a strategic medium-range missile against targets in such close proximity to the front line, but also the first instance of simultaneously using two such munitions at once.



❗️This indicates a gradual increase in production rates of the system, which allows testing it not only for strikes against targets deep in the rear, but for simultaneously disabling multiple enemy targets at once.