Jeepney driver Pepe Rollon pulls over safely before succumbing to heart attack - Philippines (Jun'21)

Jeepney driver pulls over safely before succumbing to heart attack

Published June 23, 2021 8:17pm

With the lives of his passengers on the line, a jeepney driver on Wednesday pushed through the pain and safely pulled over on the side of a busy road before succumbing to a heart attack.

According to Saleema Refran’s report on “24 Oras,” the passengers in Pepe Rollon's jeepney were surprised when he suddenly pulled over to the side of the road and stopped in front of the Tagaytay Hall of Justice.

The worried passengers tried to help him, with one cradling his head to keep him upright while another fanned him.

A fellow jeepney driver stopped to help carry him into a barangay patrol car, which brought him to a hospital.

Rollon, however, was declared dead upon arrival.

https://www.gmanetwork.com/news/topstories/regions/792710/jeepney-driver-pulls-over-safely-before-succumbing-to-heart-attack/story/

Mirrored - Sudden Death

