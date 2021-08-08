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One of a kind event - BARDS FEST
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143 views • August 08, 2021
Bards Fest organizer, Scott Kesterson, joins Call To Decision Ministry. Scott explains the what, why, and when of Bards Fest and how this upcoming monumental event is shaping up. The interview is inspirational and the lineup of speakers is impressive.
Date: 26 AUG 2021 - 29 AUG 2021
Location: St. Charles, MO
TH, FR, SA: 10am - 10pm / Su: 7am - 6pm
One mission, two locations… all to celebrate GOD.
BardsFM.com for details.
Date: 26 AUG 2021 - 29 AUG 2021
Location: St. Charles, MO
TH, FR, SA: 10am - 10pm / Su: 7am - 6pm
One mission, two locations… all to celebrate GOD.
BardsFM.com for details.
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