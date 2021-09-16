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CONSCIOUSNESS/GOD about covid & vaccine
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85 views • September 16, 2021
Until or unless you begin to know or have knowledge of the existence of the inner part of you of which is your spiritualised energy of which man calls God, this God/Spiritualised Consciousness resides in everyone, you are all of that, and is your guidance system to all things.
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