Western civilization is under siege, and America, as its most powerful nation, is the biggest target for the homegrown progressives who are leading the globalist attack against the U.S. Every seemingly irrational or botched policy of the Biden administration is actually one more successful takedown against the United States and worldwide democracy.

Dr. Karen Siegemund, President of the America Freedom Alliance, which seeks to preserve and defend Western Civilization, is one of the best articulators of the current threats against America. She puts together one of these most coherent and informed discussions we’ve heard of what is going on in the world today.

Get a copy of our book COVID-19 and the Global Predators at https://www.wearetheprey.com/












