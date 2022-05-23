Millions have experienced the life-changing results of Dianetics. You can too.

Indisputably the most widely read and influential book ever written about the mind, Dianetics has remained a bestseller for over 50 years, with over 20 million copies sold.

It contains the full description of the reactive mind—the previously unknown source of all your problems, stress, unhappiness and self-doubt.

Dianetics gets rid of the reactive mind. It’s the only thing that does.

Buy and Read Dianetics. Discover the reactive mind and how you can get rid of it.

23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8

Phone: (613) 230-5701

https://www.dianetics.org/