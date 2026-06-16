Jayant Bhandari: US Hegemony, Pax Sinica, Collapse of India, & Third Worldization

Investor and writer Jayant Bhandari offers a pessimistic assessment of current global geopolitics and the decline of Western civilization. Bhandari argues that the world is entering a period of extreme chaos characterized by persistent conflicts in Iran and Ukraine, as well as rising global inflation. He provides a particularly harsh critique of India, describing it as a dysfunctional and corrupt state that is currently de-industrializing despite international propaganda to the contrary. A central theme of the discussion is the impact of mass migration, which Bhandari claims is importing a "third-world mentality" that threatens the demographic and cultural stability of the West. In contrast, he praises East Asian nations like China and Japan for maintaining social homogeneity and suggests they represent the most stable future for investment. Ultimately, Bhandari warns individuals to diversify their assets and residencies to survive increasing state surveillance and societal decay.





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Websites

Jayant Bhandari Website https://jayantbhandari.com

X https://x.com/JayantBhandari5





About Jayant Bhandari

Jayant Bhandari is an investor, writer, and speaker who travels extensively in search of investment opportunities, particularly in natural resources and junior mining. He advises institutional investors and is known for combining field-based investing with a broader interest in economics, culture, politics, and the institutional foundations of civilization.





He served as a director of Gold Canyon, a publicly listed Canadian company, until its merger with another entity. Earlier, he worked for six years with U.S. Global Investors in San Antonio, Texas, and for one year with Casey Research. Immediately after completing his MBA, he established the Indian subsidiary operations of a British company and a German-Swiss company. Before that, he worked with his father in the family’s printing press—an experience that gave him a practical education in business that no formal training could match.





Jayant writes on investing, economics, politics, culture, and moral philosophy. His work has appeared in Liberty, the Mises Institute, Casey Research, Acting Man, International Man, Mining Journal, Zero Hedge, Lew Rockwell, Fraser Institute, Le Québécois Libre, Mauldin Economics, Northern Miner, Mining Markets, American Renaissance, and Counter-Currents.





He is currently working on a book about the civilizational roots of Third World dysfunction and why societies without deeper moral and cultural transformation decay toward pre-colonial forms.





He is also the founder of Capitalism & Morality, an annual seminar in Vancouver focused on the moral and cultural foundations without which capitalism and freedom cannot endure.





Jayant holds an MBA from Manchester Business School in the UK and a Bachelor of Engineering from SGSITS in India.





*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)