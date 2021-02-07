Excerpt From Omaha City Council Meeting

Excerpt of October 6th, 2020 Omaha City Council MeetingDr. Lee Merritt provides the opposing viewpoint on the issue of whether or not to continue the city's mask mandate and why not. Too often this information is censored on other platforms.This should be in the public domain, but if it's not, I'm invoking fair use.FAIR USE NOTICE:This video contains copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. This material is being made available in an effort to advance understanding of criminal justice, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. This constitutes a fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material presented is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.