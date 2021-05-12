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PSYOP The Steal - Official Documentary [Millennial Millie mirror]
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130 views • May 12, 2021
Streamed live on February 23, 2021
Exposing The Plan To Siege the US Capitol On January 6th, 2021
What happened on January 6, 2021 was part of a well prepared contingency plan to disrupt President Trump’s chances contest the election results riddled with accusations of fraud. Now Let me reveal some of the "shadow actors" involved in it.
Link to the original article:
https://www.millennialmillie.com/post/psyop-the-steal
Twitch:
https://www.twitch.tv/millennialmillie
Credit: Millie Weaver
Exposing The Plan To Siege the US Capitol On January 6th, 2021
What happened on January 6, 2021 was part of a well prepared contingency plan to disrupt President Trump’s chances contest the election results riddled with accusations of fraud. Now Let me reveal some of the "shadow actors" involved in it.
Link to the original article:
https://www.millennialmillie.com/post/psyop-the-steal
Twitch:
https://www.twitch.tv/millennialmillie
Credit: Millie Weaver
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