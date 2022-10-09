Lethal Vindictive Lunatic jewish supremacist California-sanctioned Anti-White State Terrorist!

https://www.bitchute(dot)com/video/PwZlTEe1nY9N/
A certain former Caltrans District 3 Employee's life is very much IN DANGER with VERY REAL CREDIBLE THREATS of violence, ZOG police "GAY-OPS", and nefarious stalking OF THE VICTIM FORMER EMPLOYEE through application of the jew CLETS California-wide internal police computer system (massive California ZOG internal Facebook) to prey-upon and hunt-down, on his life for the next 5 years, all due to this Anti-White lunatic jewish supremacist repulsive creature mentioned herein:
California-licensed attorney and Deputy Attorney with California Department of Justice EMILY ROSE MAIA NAHAN-KROTKI date-of-birth 09/04/1984, AGE 38 [California Bar #295329]
ALSO-KNOWN-BY routinely-permitted fraudulent alias of "Emily Nahan" FORGED and used on all official California state documents!
When you KNOWINGLY, FRAUDULENTLY, and MALICIOUSLY prey-upon and DISARM no-crimimal-record-ever innocent lone White people with no immediately-perceived advocacy or support groups, and of whom are also Honorably-Discharged Prior Active-Duty U.S. Military Veterans, then it most CERTAINLY is a problem, and YOU NEED to be appropriately DISBARRED and PUT IN PRISON!!
YOU are actively trying to promote the former employee's premature un-natural death for the next 5 years and WISH HIM DEAD, you worthless foaming-at-the mouth RABID semitic crimimal trash kike cunt!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.