Quo Vadis





May 25, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Medjugorje Message to Visionary Maria for May 25, 2023.





Here is the May 25, 2023 Monthly Message to Visionary Marija:





"Dear children!





I am calling you to go into nature and to pray for the Most High to speak to your heart, and that you may feel the power of the Holy Spirit so as to witness the love that God has for every creature.





I am with you and intercede for you.





Thank you for having responded to my call."





Marija is the third oldest of the visionaries.





She was born on April 1, 1965, in Bijakovici and was 16 when the apparitions began.





Her prayer mission given by Our Lady is to pray for all the souls in purgatory.





When the apparitions started, she was studying in Mostar which is about eighteen miles away from Medjugorje.





Our Lady appeared to her for the first time on June 25, 1981.





It was January 25, 1987, when the first monthly message was given from Our Lady.





Maria is described in all the books of Medjugorje as deeply spiritual, prayerful, meek, sensitive and humble.





Maria also has a wonderful sense of humor and a radiant joy about her.





She has the ability to make total strangers feel as though they are really long lost friends.





Marija is married and has four children.





She lives part of the year in Italy and part of her year in Medjugorje.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZHJ3TEX_Fso