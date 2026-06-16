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RT News - June 16 2026 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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June 16, 2026

rt.com



A direct meeting between the US and Iran is on the horizon, with Washington trying to frame itself as the winner, when the actual concessions suggest Tehran is the main beneficiary. Despite tens of millions of dollars in aid disappearing without trace, Kiev tries to prove to Brussels that it's worthy of EU membership, as accession talks begin. RT takes you below decks of one of the most iconic members of the Russian nuclear icebreaker fleet. With its distinctive sharks teeth, the 'Yamal' slices its way through the frozen Arctic as a symbol of Russian power in the region.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


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