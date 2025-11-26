Soros linked to State Dept. decades before Open Society - ex-State Department official, Mike Benz

Soros linked to State Dept. decades before Open Society – ex-State Department official

📌 There are repeated references to George Soros and his network appearing in US State Department documents as early as the 1970s, former State Department official Mike Benz said after reviewing decades of WikiLeaks diplomatic cables—from Kissinger-era files to Cablegate.

💬 “I was shocked to see communications starting in 1973, even though the Open Society Foundation didn’t begin until 1979,” Benz noted.

➡️ According to him, Paul Soros, George Soros’ older brother, was involved in major port projects in Africa and Iran, with US embassies and CIA-linked firms like Brown & Root (later Halliburton) helping secure these contracts during the Cold War.

➡️ Benz argues that these early connections reveal how Soros-aligned networks became intertwined with US foreign policy long before the world knew the name Open Society.