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Our Gene Expressions Are Being Manipulated By Artificially Created Frequencies Pt.1 that Deceive your Cell Structure and DNA
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93 views • September 29, 2020
I don't feel that my Research and Study and the things that I have connected the 'Dots' to; and [analyzed before giving it to you] is pretty serious stuff; but isn't going any-else-where's- - Some of you who are reading me must know by now that I don't BS and am not easily fooled since the NIBIRU-BS-- I'm building up to something with my last 20 Videos a my mind set has struck a high note that is worth sharing with others- 00114 27 09 2020
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