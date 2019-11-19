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ATi Inductively Powered Prop Shaft Telemetry System
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19 views • November 19, 2019
ATi Telemetry Systems are typically used to transmit data from rotating shafts or machinery to a stationary receiver. The Miniature Strain Gage Transmitter can be attached to strain gages adhered to your shaft in order to transmit shaft torque and thrust while the system is running.
https://www.atitelemetry.com/
https://www.atitelemetry.com/
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