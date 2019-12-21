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MICHIGAN'S ANCIENT INDIAN TRAILS AND ROADS BASED ON HINSDALE
Dennis Morrison Channel
Dennis Morrison Channel
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11 views • December 21, 2019
Although this video is about Michigan the same is probably true for most areas of both North and South America. As I would walk the trails of my Old Van Etten Creek Site in Oscoda, Michigan I always had the feeling that I was walking down trails maybe 1500 years old to the last occupation there, the Late Woodland Period. This program is based on the excellent work of Hinsdale. I hope you will enjoy the program and please leave a comment to let me know!
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native american indianindian artifactshinsdalemichigan indian trailmichigan ancient roads
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