Schools in Dutch province feeding INSECTS to students.

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Download this video from: https://ourfreedomprotests.com/insects Main Page: https://ourfreedomprotests.com/ From newstarget October 24, 2022
Primary schools in the Netherlands have begun serving insects to students, in a bid to gradually introduce the Great Reset’s goal of normalizing the consumption of bugs. A report by the Dutch news site rtvoost expounded on the project, initially launched at the city of Zwolle in the northeastern province of Overijssel. School canteens in the city announced that mealworms and other critters will be on the menu. It remains unknown if
parents agreed to, much less made aware of, these questionable nutritional experiments.