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Operation Fishbowl (Operation Dominic)
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386 views • July 02, 2021
After Admiral Byrd returned from his Antartica expidition with news of a wondorous world in middle earth. The U.S. government and the Russians decided to try and Break the Firmament that God has put into place.
A must watch. See the Nukes exploding on the Fermament to no avail.
Why would they do that?!
A must watch. See the Nukes exploding on the Fermament to no avail.
Why would they do that?!
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