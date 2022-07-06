Mastering Pasture Poultry Egg-Layers

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Tonight’s episode will talk about experiences we’ve had on
the Farm with our poultry operation, share a number of our secrets, and
examples of what has allowed us to be successful in the pastured poultry, and egg-laying operation.
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