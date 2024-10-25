Steven Bikofsky's footage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've also added a voiceover tribute to the late David Ray Griffin - an indispensable pioneer in the 9/11 Truth Movement and stern critic of the 9/11 "omission" (so true, lol!) Report.
Steven Bikofsky is currently a broadcasting engineer with the Freedom Broadcast Group.
Finally, this will be my last live video upload - for this year at least... standby for some gripping documentaries...