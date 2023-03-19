Da ObamaNation of Desolation is a Fusion of Satirical Memes & Hip Hop Music from the Era of President Obama; inspired by Messiah Yeshua aka Jesus of Nazareth's Olivet Discourse in Matthew 24; as well as The Great Commission of Matthew 24
