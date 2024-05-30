P.2 DRINKING MY OWN URINE Day 9: “…drinking your own piss? HOW ABOUT POURING IT OVER YOUR HEAD...” – THE LURV flows from this commentator MVI_0930-5,7-8merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/9182587a-8adc-4b78-96bf-e1d99e1df65c

I have thought about trying urotherapy for a long while, and now I’ve taken the plunge. Wish me luck! DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE, RATHER, IT IS INTENDED TO BE EDUCATIONAL. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.



