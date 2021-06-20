© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Free Will vs. Determinism: What They Won’t Tell You!
Follow
1
Share
Report
54 views • June 20, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3227/women-against-antimale-bigotry-call-in-show-march-9th-2016
Soundcloud: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3227/women-against-antimale-bigotry-call-in-show-march-9th-2016
Question: “How do you define "Free Will" and "Determinism," and why do you think Free Will is superior? If Free Will means that a person could have chosen to do something different than what he did, given the same past and laws of nature, then it's difficult for me to believe Free Will is true because I don't understand how that is possible. Thank you for your time.”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3227/women-against-antimale-bigotry-call-in-show-march-9th-2016
Question: “How do you define "Free Will" and "Determinism," and why do you think Free Will is superior? If Free Will means that a person could have chosen to do something different than what he did, given the same past and laws of nature, then it's difficult for me to believe Free Will is true because I don't understand how that is possible. Thank you for your time.”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.