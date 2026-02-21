BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Merchants of Death Regarding IRAN: Naming Names here in the U.S. /Lt Col Daniel Davis
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10167 followers
2
320 views • 1 day ago

Lt Col Daniel Davis argues that there is broad bipartisan support in Washington for escalating military action against Iran, with little meaningful pushback. They warn that such actions are creating long-term instability and enemies for the United States, just as they claim Israel is doing for itself.

The speaker criticizes what they describe as propaganda—mixing partial truths with falsehoods while omitting important context—to justify war. They emphasize that their concern is not defending the Iranian regime, but questioning America’s morality, national character, and whether military escalation actually enhances U.S. security or undermines it.

They argue that launching a war would likely result in significant American and Israeli casualties in what they call a “war of choice,” not a war of necessity. They strongly condemn Lindsey Graham for suggesting that the risks of military action are worth it, portraying this as valuing geopolitical goals over the lives of American service members. The speaker insists that U.S. troops volunteer to defend Americans from direct threats—not to fight wars aimed at regime change or supporting foreign protesters.

The speaker further claims that Iran has historically shown restraint, citing its limited responses to past incidents, and argues that full-scale war is unnecessary for U.S. or Israeli security. They describe pro-war policymakers as driven by “war lust” rather than genuine national defense needs.

Finally, the speaker calls on Americans—especially military families—to pressure their members of Congress to oppose military escalation and support efforts like an upcoming war powers resolution, framing the issue as one of protecting service members’ lives and upholding constitutional limits on war-making authority.

** NEW MERCH ** Jackets & Sweatshirts, Thermo Mugs!!

Daniel Davis Deep Dive Merch: Etsy store

https://www.etsy.com/shop/DanielDavisDeepDive?dd_referrer=

-----------------

Mirrored - Daniel Davis/Deep Dive

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
iranwarmongerslt col daniel davis
