Welcome To Proverbs Club.Help The Poor; Alleviate The Devastated.

Proverbs 17:5 (NIV).

5) Whoever mocks the poor shows contempt for their Maker;

whoever gloats over disaster will not go unpunished.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Receive the blessings of God, and not His wrath.

Help the poor and the devastated, and do not disparage them.

https://pc1.tiny.us/5n94w22p

#whoever #mocks #poor #shows #contempt #their #Maker #gloats #disaster #not #go #unpunished