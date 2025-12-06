Stop the Cell Tower Preemption Train

With Michael D. Flores, CEO, Spectrum Cellular Management, LLC

https://spectrumcm.com/

Property owners nationwide are vehemently protesting the proliferation of cell towers near schools, as a third of Americans sensitive to wireless radiation lost a political battle to prevent the installation of antennas in national parks. The Trump administration's "Big Beautiful" bill has authorized the auctioning of "spectrum," enabling telecom giants like Verizon and T-Mobile to deploy new antennas on existing towers, rooftops, and water towers, regardless of local opposition. Recently, the Energy and Commerce committee passed H.R. 2289, a bill that threatens to strip local zoning powers, potentially exposing residents to harmful radiation from 5G antennas mounted on every streetlamp.

To mitigate this threat, comparable to other environmental concerns such as over-vaccination, geoengineering, or pesticide/GMO contamination, property owners and local officials must unite and assert their rights. Mr. Flores and the National Health Federation's Freedom Hub are advocating for safe technology deployment, educating congressional staffers and advising property owners on how to work with legal teams to resist telecom pressure and litigation threats. By cooperating to make broadband safe, we can prevent unnecessary suffering and protect our communities from the silent killer of wireless radiation.