BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stop the Cell Tower Preemption Train
Free Market Cash Patient
Free Market Cash Patient
45 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 2 days ago

Stop the Cell Tower Preemption Train

With Michael D. Flores, CEO, Spectrum Cellular Management, LLC

https://spectrumcm.com/

Property owners nationwide are vehemently protesting the proliferation of cell towers near schools, as a third of Americans sensitive to wireless radiation lost a political battle to prevent the installation of antennas in national parks. The Trump administration's "Big Beautiful" bill has authorized the auctioning of "spectrum," enabling telecom giants like Verizon and T-Mobile to deploy new antennas on existing towers, rooftops, and water towers, regardless of local opposition. Recently, the Energy and Commerce committee passed H.R. 2289, a bill that threatens to strip local zoning powers, potentially exposing residents to harmful radiation from 5G antennas mounted on every streetlamp.

Past 40?  Don't have the energy you used to?  Freedom Hub approved CARDIO MIRACLE really can help! Everybody needs the miracle molecule, nitric oxide, and with Cardio Miracle, it's never been easier and never tasted better. It’s Hope in a Glass. Just two scoops twice daily give you the keys to three major pathways that support immune function, and all the major systems of the body. Order today, and with a free 60-day money-back guarantee, you have nothing to lose. Subscribe and save to get 15% off and free shipping. Cardio Miracle is HSA/FSA funds approved.                                                                      Learn more at: cardiomiracle.com/FH

To mitigate this threat, comparable to other environmental concerns such as over-vaccination, geoengineering, or pesticide/GMO contamination, property owners and local officials must unite and assert their rights. Mr. Flores and the National Health Federation's Freedom Hub are advocating for safe technology deployment, educating congressional staffers and advising property owners on how to work with legal teams to resist telecom pressure and litigation threats. By cooperating to make broadband safe, we can prevent unnecessary suffering and protect our communities from the silent killer of wireless radiation.

Keywords
property rights5gcell towermichael flores
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy