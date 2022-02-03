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Exclusive! Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer: "Biden Is Compromised"
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7344 views • February 03, 2022
Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer says there's plenty of evidence that President Biden has conflicts of interest with both China and Ukraine. He says it's imperative courageous representatives are brought in to call for a special counsel. Shaffer also breaks down the significance of the Trucker Convoy.
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