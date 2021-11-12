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Fisher out of water - confronting a NZ Herald presstiute
Seemorerocks97
Seemorerocks97
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22 views • November 12, 2021
Counterspin Media Chief Medical Correspondent, Shane Chafin takes NZ Herald veteran "reporter" David Fisher to pieces in this lively telephone call, listen above👆

Info we have to hand, indicates the NZ Government has decided CSM needs to be silenced & the attack dogs have been set loose, to discredit us.

Silencing the people's voice is becoming more difficult than they could have imagined.

When dealing with a 'fact and evidence' based organisation, they have nothing in their arsenal that can penetrate the truth.

As they line up their ever compliant minions of misinfo & fake news, CSM will send them to the mat wondering what hit them.

WARNING: If you are coming after CSM, you better have your tissues handy & your counselor on speed dial. You're going to need them both.
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journalismvaccinationnew zealand
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