Fisher out of water - confronting a NZ Herald presstiute

Counterspin Media Chief Medical Correspondent, Shane Chafin takes NZ Herald veteran "reporter" David Fisher to pieces in this lively telephone call, listen above👆



Info we have to hand, indicates the NZ Government has decided CSM needs to be silenced & the attack dogs have been set loose, to discredit us.



Silencing the people's voice is becoming more difficult than they could have imagined.



When dealing with a 'fact and evidence' based organisation, they have nothing in their arsenal that can penetrate the truth.



As they line up their ever compliant minions of misinfo & fake news, CSM will send them to the mat wondering what hit them.



WARNING: If you are coming after CSM, you better have your tissues handy & your counselor on speed dial. You're going to need them both.