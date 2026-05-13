Trump landed at Beijing airport - first in 9 years, will last until May 15, & its agenda will be packed

Donald Trump finally made it to China today. Despite the confusion with Iran, which had already caused the trip to be postponed, the American president's plane landed at Beijing airport today. The visit — the first in nine years — will last until May 15, and its agenda will be packed.



🔻What will they discuss?

▪️The main topic of negotiations is trade. Both sides likely want to cement the continuation of the limited ceasefire reached in 2025: reduce tension over tariffs while simultaneously expanding China's purchases of American goods.



▪️The creation of new bilateral platforms for trade and investment is also being discussed. But they will apparently be advisory in nature and unlikely to receive real authority to make decisions.



▪️A separate block — major commercial deals. The U.S. is pushing the Chinese to purchase agricultural products, as well as to conclude a long-discussed Boeing contract. American energy resources are also on the agenda, which Trump traditionally tries to use as a tool to reduce the trade imbalance.



▪️One of the acute issues — technology and critical raw materials. Americans want to extend Chinese concessions on rare earth metals, without which both industry and the defense sector suffer. The topic of high-tech chips, on which the U.S. has imposed export restrictions, will also come up — which is why the Nvidia director is part of the delegation.



But still, most observers will be watching not trade, but the Taiwan question, since this topic will clearly be discussed. There is a persistent feeling in the air that the Chinese side will try to "bend" Trump into making certain concessions — such as agreeing to arms supplies to the island or changing the wording of U.S. policy.



🖍Although you shouldn't expect a major breakthrough from this visit. The contradictions are too deep, and the positions of both sides on key issues have barely changed. The most likely outcome — extension of the trade pause or a promise to work on it, several high-profile deals, and general statements about the need to maintain dialogue.



❗️Trump's visit to Beijing is an attempt to stabilize the situation, not to actually turn it around. Both sides want to reduce the risk of new escalation while not giving in on truly fundamental issues. On the surface, everything may look like a warming of relations, but the fundamental disagreements between the sides won't go away.

@Rybar

Adding, from DD Geopolitics:

The Supreme Window Licker in chief is accompanied by a real Who's Who of the Imperial corporate might:



Tech oligarchs:

Elon Musk — Tesla

Tim Cook — Apple

Sanjay Mehrotra — Micron

Cristiano Amon — Qualcomm

Dina Powell McCormick — Meta



Finance moguls:

Larry Fink — BlackRock

Stephen Schwarzman — Blackstone

David Solomon — Goldman Sachs

Jane Fraser — Citigroup

Michael Miebach — Mastercard

Ryan McInerney — Visa



MIC tycoons:

Kelly Ortberg — Boeing

Larry Culp — GE Aerospace

Jim Anderson — Coherent



Agriculture:

Brian Sikes — Cargill



Healthcare/Biotech:

Jacob Thaysen — Illumina



The official itinerary of the visit:



Wednesday May 13 — Trump arrives in Beijing in the evening

Thursday May 14 — Welcome ceremony, first bilateral meeting with Xi

Friday May 15 — Second bilateral meeting with Xi, visit to the Temple of Heaven, state banquet, tea



The one thing we can be sure of with the Orangetan Supreme Leader - the itinerary is "more of a guideline" - and anything less than five insults & diplomatic protocol breaches a minute would be genuinely surprising.



In the good old yesteryear the Air Farce 1 flight would mean 15 hours reprieve for the world to take a break from the Baghdad Don - but thanks to wonders of Starlink and other satellite internet tecnologia, we can expect extra cranky Truth Social shit posting from a very jetlagged comrade Stable Genius.

Adding, Trump posted last night on Truth Social, an image of South America, with Venezuela as 51st US State, with US flag shape on it:



Yesterday, Trump told a Fox News reporter that he is considering making Venezuela the 51st state amid America's 250th anniversary.



When asked for comments, Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, said:



That's not planned, it would never be planned, because if there's one thing we Venezuelans have, it's that we love our independence process and we will continue defending our integrity, sovereignty, and independence.

Our history is a glorious history of men and women who gave their lives to make us not a colony, but a free country.