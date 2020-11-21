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Rothschild Family History and Newspaper Archives
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318 views • November 21, 2020
I put this together to give people some background on where the Rothschilds come from and how they amassed their wealth. They secretly control most governments thru debt. There was a time though, when people were aware of this and it wasn't kept so hush hush. Before they bought up all the media to use as their proxy communications network, we had a free press who readily reported such things as financial conspiracy. Join me as I go thru old news articles from the late 1800s and early 1900s and gain some insight as to who currently rules you over you from the shadows.
Sources and Interesting Reads, I guess the ufile chooses when it wants to work so try this
http://www.mediafire.com/folder/fpqheg9atqa4h/Rothschilds
https://ufile.io/f/8wc66
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3tdlROLokIiY/
Brand New Tube
https://brandnewtube.com/@ChadChaddington
LBRY
https://lbry.tv/@ChadChaddington:d
3speak
https://3speak.co/user/chadchaddington
Twitter
https://twitter.com/ChadCha81369447
Sources and Interesting Reads, I guess the ufile chooses when it wants to work so try this
http://www.mediafire.com/folder/fpqheg9atqa4h/Rothschilds
https://ufile.io/f/8wc66
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3tdlROLokIiY/
Brand New Tube
https://brandnewtube.com/@ChadChaddington
LBRY
https://lbry.tv/@ChadChaddington:d
3speak
https://3speak.co/user/chadchaddington
https://twitter.com/ChadCha81369447
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