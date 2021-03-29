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Vaccine Passports - A Call for Action
The Prisoner
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50 views • March 29, 2021
Take Action: https://www.mp-22.com/consultation

What we have been warning against for the past year, is almost here.
Vaccine passports or certificates.
The government is reviewing whether COVID-status certification will play a role in reopening the economy, and reducing restrictions on social contact.

The call for evidence is only open for 2 weeks from Monday 15 March to Monday 29 March.

Please submit your response by email

We have a template as a suggestion along with the link for submission on our site.

If this law passes, it will be a license for discrimination to say the least.

They are systematically dividing society, and it’s time we stand together and put an end to this, or we will have to deal with it for the rest of our lives.
• Premiered Mar 26, 2021

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsaW6a0CFYQ
The Mirror Project
Keywords
covid-1984the great resetvaccine passports
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy