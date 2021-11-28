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Teachings of Jesus? (30 Informative Seconds)
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22 views • November 28, 2021
How many teachings of Jesus did you hear today in your church service? I am going to go out on a limb and say ZERO.
21 differences between the "church" and Jesus: https://bit.ly/3CAoabi
21 differences between the "church" and Jesus: https://bit.ly/3CAoabi
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