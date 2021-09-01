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Learn the Deadly Truth Behind the Suppression of Ivermectin for COVID Treatment
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35 views • September 01, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the deadly truth behind the suppression of Ivermectin for COVID treatment. See Jon Bowne's report 'The Vilification Of Ivermectin' here: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch....?id=612d2f01032ffb78
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