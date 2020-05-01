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FUCKOLOGY | Popp Culture
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113 views • May 01, 2020
That one four letter word has so many meanings, doesn't it?
Go back to college with Uncle Nick and start "Burning the Midnight"
Available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
"Red Days" is now streaming free on Amazon for the duration of the Coronavirus Quarantine!
https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P6FHGL
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/RvPCI
2. https://archive.ph/mR1rf
Video Throwbacks
Someone's Gonna Die: Parts 1 and 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APyiJBFKuho
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbMaWQ2saCk
How to Handle a Toxic Leader
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9dW7RPlXb4
Over-GUNT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGFt4tD63ps
Mantastic Moments
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4twLYhxoOqs
Go back to college with Uncle Nick and start "Burning the Midnight"
Available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
"Red Days" is now streaming free on Amazon for the duration of the Coronavirus Quarantine!
https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P6FHGL
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/RvPCI
2. https://archive.ph/mR1rf
Video Throwbacks
Someone's Gonna Die: Parts 1 and 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APyiJBFKuho
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbMaWQ2saCk
How to Handle a Toxic Leader
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9dW7RPlXb4
Over-GUNT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGFt4tD63ps
Mantastic Moments
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4twLYhxoOqs
Keywords
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