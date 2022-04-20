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Episode 1: Candace Owens - A Shot in the Dark (Guardasil and HPV)
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227 views • April 20, 2022
Episode 1: Candace Owens - My Very Own Shot in the Dark (Guardasil and HPV)
Time to stop being bullied in health decisions for our children. We are allowed to talk about Big Pharma and it’s ever-increasing vaccination schedule, unabashedly.
Video source: https://parler.com/feed/69fef9e0-6683-4331-bfb0-6bd0bc368843
Candace Owens Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO
Candace Owens Parler Account: https://parler.com/Candace
Time to stop being bullied in health decisions for our children. We are allowed to talk about Big Pharma and it’s ever-increasing vaccination schedule, unabashedly.
Video source: https://parler.com/feed/69fef9e0-6683-4331-bfb0-6bd0bc368843
Candace Owens Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO
Candace Owens Parler Account: https://parler.com/Candace
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