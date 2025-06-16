Never forget that Bush, the CIA, and Netanyahu told the American people the lie that there were 100% weapons of mass destruction in Iraq as the pretext for regime change and never-ending war.





Thousands of people died based on a deception that they knew was not true.





The American people have awakened to the shams sold to them about the past Middle East wars, so why should we believe anything coming from these people now?





The American people do not want more wars.