Dylan Klebold's Death: an Objective Evidence-Based Analysis (Columbine High School shooting)

NOTE: HIGH-QUALITY UPLOAD CAN BE FOUND HERE:This is an in-depth, objective, evidence-based analysis on Columbine shooter Dylan Klebold's death presented by www.ResearchColumbine.com. Please note 3 things:[1] While I did study CJ in college, I am not an expert. This is not a professional analysis. :)[2] Some images are graphic! I have cropped out only the portions necessary to make my points and have obscured as much of the graphic visuals as possible when presenting photos in their entirety for perspective. If possible, have the full high-quality pre-publication crime scene photos published by Bill Ockham on hand for reference while watching this presentation.[3] I can't maintain a solid internet connection for the amount of time it takes to upload a high-res copy to Brighteon, and Brighteon doesn't support a continued upload after disconnection like YouTube. (I am on DSL in the forest). Until I can spend a day at Starbucks in town, this compressed version will have to work. I will be uploading the uncompressed, high-quality version to Brighteon as soon as possible!You can find a copy of the CBI lab receipt and a high-res copy of this presentation in Power Point and Keynote formats on the following web page:When I first began creating this presentation, I was exploring several different possibilities. One of those possibilities included that Klebold's hand was situated over the magazine in the leaked photos. However, a shocking realization took me in a different and much simpler direction.I did not address the belief that Dylan Klebold placed his jewelry into a pile before committing suicide for two reasons:[1] He didn't take off his jewelry and place it into a pile.[2] I've addressed this topic on my website here:This presentation is the culmination of 22 years of research, including several new observations I made after leaving the case for 8 years and coming back with a fresh perspective.I noticed several typos after recording the presentation, but did not fix them and re-record because it would have taken too much time to edit. Also, if I forgot to edit out any random commentary to myself or there are errors in the video/audio, my apologies! I had to record the video and audio separately for technical reasons.